Maria Miller had a brilliant response to being interrupted by Pier Morgan while discussing Donald Trump live on television on Monday morning.

The Conservative MP was in the middle of responding to Piers Morgan’s claim that the women’s marches which took place around the world on Saturday were “pointless” when the Good Morning Britain co-host began talking over her.

She said: “I think you have to accept that what Donald Trump has said throughout his leadership campaign about women, the way he treated Hillary Clinton, calling her a nasty woman, really does demonstrate that-”

But Morgan spoke over her: “She called everyone that supported Trump a ‘basket of deplorables’, it’s a two-way street. Why is she allowed to call people a ‘basket of deplorables’ and get away with it and when Trump criticises people who support her, he’s the bad guy?”