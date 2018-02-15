Piers Morgan Named NME's Villain Of The Year At 2018 Awards

Piers Morgan was one of the winners at this year’s NME Awards - although it may not be one he’s pleased to receive.
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was named Villain Of The Year as the 2018 event took place on Wednesday (15 February) night.
Piers beat off competition from Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un to the accolade, also was not there in person to collect it, currently filming a new series of his ITV documentary series in the US.
However, the night was not all about Piers, with the best of alternative British music celebrated at the ceremony.
Loyle Carner won the Best British Solo Artist prize, which came fresh off the back of his two Brit Awards nominations for Best Solo Male and Best British Breakthrough.
Alt-J won Best British Band, while J-Hus won Best British Album with ‘Common Sense’.
There were also awards for Liam Gallagher, Haim, Charli XCX, Lorde and Stefflon Don.
Meanwhile, Ariana Grande was also named Hero Of The Year, with One Love Manchester also receiving the Music Moment Of The Year award.
Check out the full list of NME Awards 2018 winners below...
Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag
Alt-J
Best British Solo Artist supported by VO5
Loyle Carner
Best New Artist supported by Vans
Stefflon Don
Best Live Artist supported by Nikon
Kasabian
Best Track supported by Estrella Galicia
Charli XCX – ‘Boys’
Best International Band supported by 19 Crimes Winery
Haim
Best Mixtape supported by BULLDOG Gin
Avelino – ‘No Bullshit’
Best Album supported by Orange Amplification
J Hus – ‘Common Sense’
Best Collaboration supported by VO5
Craig David & Bastille – ‘I Know You’
Best Festival supported by ID&C
Glastonbury
Best Film supported by Zig-Zag
Baby Driver
Best Music Video supported by Princess Yachts
The Big Moon – ‘Sucker’
Under The Radar Award supported by HMV
Pale Waves
Best Festival Headliner supported by Anna Valley
Muse
Best International Solo Artist
Lorde
NME Icon
Shirley Manson
NME Innovation Award
Boy Better Know
Godlike Genius
Liam Gallagher
Best Book
Wiley – ‘Eskiboy’
Best TV Show
‘Stranger Things 2’
Best Reissue
Radiohead, ‘OKNOTOK’
Best Small Festival
Festival Number 6
Music Moment of the Year
One Love Manchester
Best Music Film
‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’
Hero of the Year
Ariana Grande
Villain of the Year
Piers Morgan