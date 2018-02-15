All Sections
    Piers Morgan Named NME's Villain Of The Year At 2018 Awards

    He beat off competition from Trump and Kim Jong-Un.

    Piers Morgan was one of the winners at this year’s NME Awards - although it may not be one he’s pleased to receive. 

    The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was named Villain Of The Year as the 2018 event took place on Wednesday (15 February) night. 

    HGL via Getty Images
    Piers Morgan has been named NME's Villain Of The Year

    Piers beat off competition from Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un to the accolade, also was not there in person to collect it, currently filming a new series of his ITV documentary series in the US.  

    However, the night was not all about Piers, with the best of alternative British music celebrated at the ceremony. 

    Loyle Carner won the Best British Solo Artist prize, which came fresh off the back of his two Brit Awards nominations for Best Solo Male and Best British Breakthrough. 

    Robin Little via Getty Images
    Loyle Carner won Best British Solo Artist

    Alt-J won Best British Band, while J-Hus won Best British Album with ‘Common Sense’. 

    There were also awards for Liam Gallagher, Haim, Charli XCX, Lorde and Stefflon Don.

    Meanwhile, Ariana Grande was also named Hero Of The Year, with One Love Manchester also receiving the Music Moment Of The Year award. 

    Check out the full list of NME Awards 2018 winners below...

    Best British Band supported by Zig-Zag

    Alt-J

    Best British Solo Artist supported by VO5 

    Loyle Carner

    Best New Artist supported by Vans

    Stefflon Don

    Best Live Artist supported by Nikon

    Kasabian

    Best Track supported by Estrella Galicia

    Charli XCX – ‘Boys’

    Best International Band supported by 19 Crimes Winery

    Haim

    Best Mixtape supported by BULLDOG Gin

    Avelino – ‘No Bullshit’

    Best Album supported by Orange Amplification

    J Hus – ‘Common Sense’

    Best Collaboration supported by VO5

    Craig David & Bastille – ‘I Know You’

    Best Festival supported by ID&C

    Glastonbury

    Best Film supported by Zig-Zag

    Baby Driver

    Best Music Video supported by Princess Yachts

    The Big Moon – ‘Sucker’

    Under The Radar Award supported by HMV

    Pale Waves 

    Best Festival Headliner supported by Anna Valley

    Muse

    Best International Solo Artist

    Lorde

    NME Icon

    Shirley Manson

    NME Innovation Award

    Boy Better Know

    Godlike Genius

    Liam Gallagher

    Best Book

    Wiley – ‘Eskiboy’

    Best TV Show

    ‘Stranger Things 2’

    Best Reissue

    Radiohead, ‘OKNOTOK’

    Best Small Festival

    Festival Number 6

    Music Moment of the Year

    One Love Manchester

    Best Music Film

    ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’

    Hero of the Year

    Ariana Grande

    Villain of the Year

    Piers Morgan

