Piers Morgan Named NME's Villain Of The Year At 2018 Awards

Piers Morgan was one of the winners at this year’s NME Awards - although it may not be one he’s pleased to receive. The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter was named Villain Of The Year as the 2018 event took place on Wednesday (15 February) night.

HGL via Getty Images Piers Morgan has been named NME's Villain Of The Year

Piers beat off competition from Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un to the accolade, also was not there in person to collect it, currently filming a new series of his ITV documentary series in the US. However, the night was not all about Piers, with the best of alternative British music celebrated at the ceremony. Loyle Carner won the Best British Solo Artist prize, which came fresh off the back of his two Brit Awards nominations for Best Solo Male and Best British Breakthrough.

Robin Little via Getty Images Loyle Carner won Best British Solo Artist