The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter sparked controversy with his tweets about the protests over the weekend, claiming he was going to create a Men’s March in retaliation to “protest the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists”.

Ewan later pulled out of a scheduled appearance on the ITV breakfast show when he discovered Piers would be conducting the interview, prompting him to pen a scathing Daily Mail column about him, in which he made a series of accusations.

Addressing the furore on US chat show ‘The Talk’, Sharon, who worked with Piers on ‘America’s Got Talent’, claimed he does not really hold these views.

“He says this stuff to get a reaction. I know Piers very, very well. This is what he does,” she said.

“He loves the attention. Naughty Piers! I know you don’t believe what you’re saying. He doesn’t. He adores women.”