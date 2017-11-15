As luck would have it, Jeremy was already in the building, and popped into the ‘GMB’ newsroom to sort them out.

The pair’s level of bickering on the ITV breakfast show was particularly high on Wednesday, prompting one viewer to contact bosses to sort them out.

Piers said: “We were having a little tiff and and a viewer called Louise was worried about Susanna and I today, and by pure chance Jeremy Kyle was in the building and he’s come to try and get to the bottom of what’s going on.”

Piers joked to Jeremy: “She never lets me get a word in edgeways, she’s always dominating conversations.”

Jeremy replied: “Patently that’s not true, Gobby, is it?”

Susanna said: “And that’s all I need... I love it.”

Jeremy is no stranger to ‘Good Morning Britain’, having stood in for Piers on various occasions when he has been on holiday. However, his presenting style has been met with a mixed response from viewers.

Earlier this week, Piers was defeated by Eamonn Holmes in a poll to find the nation’s favourite breakfast TV host in a Radio Times poll of more than 33,000 readers.

Piers landed in third place behind former ‘Big Breakfast’ presenter Johnny Vaughn, with just 6% of the vote.

While he has proved to be a divisive figure among viewers, in May it was revealed ratings had increased by 17% over the previous 12 months.

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.