All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Piers Morgan And Susanna Reid Get The Jeremy Kyle Treatment As They Fall Out On 'Good Morning Britain'

    You know things are bad when Jeremy Kyle pays you a visit.

    15/11/2017 12:17 GMT

    Jeremy Kyle made a surprise visit to the ‘Good Morning Britain’ studios on Wednesday (15 November) to see if he could settle Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid’s differences. 

    The pair’s level of bickering on the ITV breakfast show was particularly high on Wednesday, prompting one viewer to contact bosses to sort them out. 

    As luck would have it, Jeremy was already in the building, and popped into the ‘GMB’ newsroom to sort them out. 

    ITV
    Jeremy Kyle serves up some advice for Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

    Piers said: “We were having a little tiff and and a viewer called Louise was worried about Susanna and I today, and by pure chance Jeremy Kyle was in the building and he’s come to try and get to the bottom of what’s going on.”

    Piers joked to Jeremy: “She never lets me get a word in edgeways, she’s always dominating conversations.”

    Jeremy replied: “Patently that’s not true, Gobby, is it?”

    Susanna said: “And that’s all I need... I love it.”

    Watch the video above to see it unfold...

    Jeremy is no stranger to ‘Good Morning Britain’, having stood in for Piers on various occasions when he has been on holiday. However, his presenting style has been met with a mixed response from viewers. 

    Earlier this week, Piers was defeated by Eamonn Holmes in a poll to find the nation’s favourite breakfast TV host in a Radio Times poll of more than 33,000 readers. 

    Piers landed in third place behind former ‘Big Breakfast’ presenter Johnny Vaughn, with just 6% of the vote.

    While he has proved to be a divisive figure among viewers, in May it was revealed ratings had increased by 17% over the previous 12 months.

    ‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV. 

    21 Times Susanna Reid's Face Revealed The True Reality Of Working With Piers Morgan
    MORE:uktvdaytime tvpiers morgangood morning britainsusanna reidJeremy Kyle

    Conversations