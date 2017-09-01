Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid have made the most of their last few days of not having to get up at the crack of dawn to present ‘Good Morning Britain’.

The pair marked the end of their summer break with a big night out, ahead of their return to the ITV breakfast show next week.

And while you might think Susanna would want to make the most of not having to see Piers every day, they reunited on Wednesday (30 August) night, along with presenter Richard Bacon.

In fact, their night on the tiles lasted way beyond when they would usually have to be up for work, as they were still partying hard at gone 3am.

Posting a picture from Freedom Bar in London’s Soho, Piers wrote: “2.43am. A gay bar in Soho. Good Morning Britain!”

Twenty minutes later, Susanna also shared a snap, showing they were “still going strong”.

“Reunited for our yearly big night out,” she wrote.

Piers and Susanna will be back on the ‘GMB’ sofa from Monday, after the likes of Eamonn Holmes, Richard Madeley, Jeremy Kyle and Kate Garraway stepped in for them over the summer.

Speaking ahead of their return, Susanna said: “After a calm and peaceful break, I’m sharpening my wits and gearing up for being back in the hot seat next to the only man in Britain who could start an argument in an empty room.

“We live in interesting times and it’ll be good to be back in the newsroom bringing events to our ‘GMB’ viewers.”

Piers added: “Bad news, Britain... I’m back on Monday morning and raring to go like a ravenous leopard. Albeit one with three broken ribs. Brace yourselves...it’s going to be lively.”

‘Good Morning Britain’ airs weekdays from 6am on ITV.

