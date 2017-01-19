Piers Morgan has trolled the internet by celebrating his ties with president-elect Donald Trump, a day before the Republican’s inauguration. The Good Morning Britain host gleefully baited his followers on Thursday by including a tweet on Ladbrokes’ odds of Trump mentioning him in his speech.

Ladbrokes are offering 100 to 1 odds on Donald Trump saying "@piersmorgan" in his inauguration speech tomorrow. Worth a punt? — Joseph Dobbs (@Joseph_Dobbs) January 19, 2017

Definitely. He told me his opening line will be: 'My fellow Americans...and Piers

Morgan.' https://t.co/L4DOJWSNou — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

Ladbrokes has since recalculated the odds in its ‘Buzzword Bingo’ game and suggest the chances of Trump name-dropping Morgan are 33/1. The word ‘tartan’ and the TV show Saturday Night Live have the same odds. The words Ladbrokes believes Trump is most likely to say are: Make America Great Again, Reagan, tremendous, ISIS, China and Clinton. Morgan’s betting post received little reaction, with the below tweet being one of two comments:

Ever the ringmaster, Morgan then upped the ante, re-tweeting a Twitter quote card from the BBC where he was being introduced as “the only Brit followed by Donald Trump on Twitter”.

This caused some to ponder why Nigel Farage hadn’t got a friendly follow, while others took a moment to celebrate the fact Morgan had a friend in another country.

But Morgan didn’t stop there in his attempts to really harness the fury of the Trump-haters. He then announced he was changing his Twitter profile picture. Step aside Dalai Lama.

The best thing about being good friends with @realDonaldTrump is how much it enrages everyone.

Time to change my profile pic. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

He just got bounced for the President. https://t.co/CE4Rrvz8IV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

The move seemed to get the desired reaction.

@piersmorgan Yeah, I hate it when ppl get mad at me for my friendships w sexist, racist hatemongers too. P.S Does DT even know who you are? — Peter Schwartzstein (@PSchwartzstein) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan @realDonaldTrump That's probably 20 years ago. Surely he knows you're a cunt by now? — Young Rich (@YoungRichArtist) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan @realDonaldTrump Not enraged, most peiple just thinking you're a couple of dicks. — Mr X (@MusicSnobb) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan Not enraged, just disappointed in you. Unfollowing. Like you care! You're friends with the most powerful psychopath on earth. — Karma Galore (@karma_galore) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan Great profile picture. One of the best. — Clive van der Spuy (@vdspuycb) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan not many people can swap a picture of themselves with @DalaiLama with a picture of themselves with @realDonaldTrump #extremes — Phillip Ingamells (@ingamells) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan @realDonaldTrump suggest you join the locker room club with the other scum pic.twitter.com/yQOgbJYKmq — Tweet 2017 (@BkkJoe2) January 19, 2017

However, some were smart enough not to play the game of cat and mouse and offered Morgan some advice instead.

@piersmorgan Rule #1 for all wannabe contrarians: Don't tell everyone you're trying to be a contrarian. Kinda ruins the look. — Choostas (@Choostas) January 19, 2017

But it didn’t stop there.

In which @hugorifkind is much, much too nice about @piersmorgan: https://t.co/i3JULInK1K It's very simple: Piers worships power. — Tomos Doran (@portraitinflesh) January 19, 2017

It's simpler than that: I like Donald Trump. https://t.co/PFFYG73Wg1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

@piersmorgan From editor of a leftwing tabloid to cheerleader for fascism in under 15 years is quite the career trajectory. — Michiel van Hulten (@mvanhulten) January 19, 2017

I was editor of a right wing tabloid, too.

Oh, and I voted for both Thatcher & Blair.

Suck the lemons out of that... https://t.co/7aI22f75ZS — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 19, 2017

It felt like @piersmorgan and I were the only two outside of the US that had anything nice to say about Trump https://t.co/dgaxaRIunY — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) January 19, 2017