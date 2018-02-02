All Sections
    • NEWS
    02/02/2018 22:15 GMT | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Piers Morgan In Furious Tirade After BBC Airs Graphic Cartoon Of Him With Trump

    Image aired during Beeb's satirical show on Thursday night.

    Caution this post contains, well, graphic content.

    Mathew Imaging via Getty Images
    Donald Trump and Piers Morgan photographed together in 2010

    Piers Morgan responded with fury after BBC satire ‘The Mash Report’ broadcast a cartoon image of him pleasuring US President Donald Trump.

    The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter, who was granted Trump’s first international broadcast interview last week, tweeted the image on Friday night.

    He wrote: “The BBC thinks this is OK to broadcast. But if it depicted high profile women, there would be outrage. Why the double standard?”

    ‘The Mash Report’, which plays with a parental guidance lock on the BBC iPlayer and airs on Thursday nights after the 9pm watershed, is labelled a “satirical and surreal news show” and is presented by Nish Kumar.

    The programme used the cartoon after criticism of Morgan’s interviewing style and accusations he “brown nosed” Trump during the groundbreaking Q and A.

    But this did little to appease Morgan who claimed the image would not have aired had it involved two prominent women or gay men.

    In the process of rallying against the image, however, Morgan’s tweet went viral, racking up thousands of shares on Twitter.

    The cartoon featured on ‘The Mash Report’ as part of a segment analysing the differences between body language of legendary interviewer David Frost and his subject Richard Nixon with that of Morgan and Trump.

    “In the Trump interview, the staging hinted at a greater intimacy between the two men,” the correspondent says before the cartoon is revealed.

    BBC
    Cartoon was unveiled during Thursday night's 'The Mash Report' satire on Morgan and Trump's body language

    HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

