A bike supplier has been forced to take down an advertising campaign suggesting women need electric bikes to keep up with their boyfriends. Pinarello’s advert appeared on Instagram announcing the launch of its electric road bike, Nytro, which provides electric assistance until a rider reaches 25km/h. But it fell well short of the mark, prompting outcries of sexism on social media. The ad has since been taken down and the company has issued an apology on Twitter, saying the campaign “failed to reflect the values of diversity and equality that are core to Pinarello”. “The Nytro is designed to make cycling accessible to more people and our advertisement clearly failed to convey that message,” they wrote. “We sincerely apologise and have pulled the ad.”

Our recent advertisement failed to reflect the values of diversity and equality that are core to Pinarello. The Nytro is designed to make cycling accessible to more people and our advertisement clearly failed to convey that message. We sincerely apologize and have pulled the ad. pic.twitter.com/iuqWBXwMsS November 22, 2017

The offending advertisement, which appeared on Instagram, featured a photo of a 24-year-old woman called Emma with the caption: “I’ve always wanted to go cycling with my boyfriend but it seemed impossible. Soon everything will become possible.”

How about some sexism with that new E-bike, eh, #Pinarello? pic.twitter.com/uB1RMl7Hqy — Alden #SaveNetNeutrality Tanaka (@aldentanaka) November 21, 2017

To add further insult to injury, the company was also quoted on Bicycle Retailer saying the Nytro has a wide target audience, “from the one that has no time to train but would never miss a weekend ride with friends, to women who would like to follow easily the men’s pace”.

The ad prompted a major backlash on Twitter, with Olympian cyclist Christine Majerus included saying she would be boycotting the company. Other cyclists joined in calling the company out.

The only thing highly possible is that I am going to drop every single Pinarello rider from now on, even @chrisfroome if needed #PinarellNO pic.twitter.com/xrcd84WzUu — Christine Majerus (@C_Majerus) November 21, 2017

Apparently women can only keep up with the bike riding men in their lives if they have an e-bike. FFS Pinarello https://t.co/hKE3M7V9Y1 — Anne-Marije Rook (@amrook) November 20, 2017

Yo @Pinarello_com , my husband bought an e-bike so he could keep up with me, not the other way around. This is an epic marketing fail. Y’all should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/TCPeb1FKWu — SRSLY? (@LesKnits) November 20, 2017

The ad campaign also prompted professional cyclist and duathlon world champion Emma Pooley to pen an open letter to the company, saying “cycling is not a gender battle”. She wrote on Instagram: “Dear @pinarello_official. I’ve always wanted to go cycling with people (guys and girls) even if they’re faster than me. And so I did. Without an e-bike. That’s how I got stronger... “Nowadays, if the guys can’t keep up, they don’t get upset - because they don’t hold old-fashioned misogynistic gender stereotypes. And they know it’s good training. “Cycling is not a gender battle. It is a tool for transport, freedom, mobilisation, recreation - and also a sport. “You will sell more bikes with aspiration than with condescension.”

Dear @pinarello_official

.

I’ve always wanted to go cycling with people (guys and girls) even if they’re faster than me. And so I did. Without an e-bike. That’s how I got stronger. .

Nowadays, if the guys can’t keep up, they don’t get upset - because the… https://t.co/sYQqbl6SI5 pic.twitter.com/OnJuNGqA9J — Emma Pooley (@PooleyEmma) November 22, 2017