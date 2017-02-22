The 16 Most Controversial Pizza Toppings, As Voted For By You

It is the debate that has long divided nations, ruined friendships and broken up marriages, but now pineapple pizza has become political.

The President of Iceland Gudni Thorlacius Johannesson spoke out about his belief that the tropical fruit really is the worst pizza topping you can choose.

And although President Johannesson has since been forced to retract his statement after the defenders of the Hawaiian went into overdrive online, we know that he was right really.

Here are 15 other controversial toppings, so vote to defend your favourite, and pray that you don’t get blacklisted for crimes against dough.