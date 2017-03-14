It’s no secret that high-fashion can sometimes be a little impractical... or a lot.
Spotted by eagle-eyed style enthusiasts, Sam Chapman aka Pixiwoos, a pair of boots designed in collaboration by Parisian brand of the moment Vetements x Manolo Blahnik, have sparked a lot of reaction.
Pixiwoos shared a photo of the boots on Twitter with the caption: “Well these are a legit bargain.”
In this season’s hottest hue and stretching for miles, the boots have struck fear into the souls of many people commenting on Twitter, as they try to comprehend how to actually wear them.
Currently on sale at Net-A-Porter for £3,190, the price has also been questioned by some.
Although others pointed out a way the boots could actually save you money.
We’re not sure if these were made for long-legged ladies only, but if they do a petite version we’re certain Manolo’s biggest fan Carrie Bradshaw would have been able to teach us how to style them.