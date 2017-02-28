Pink has shared a tender snap of her breastfeeding her two-month-old son Jameson while her daughter lies peacefully on her lap.

The 37-year-old, who gave birth to her second child with her husband Carey Hart in December 2016, was laying on the sofa surrounded by cushions.

The singer captioned the photo, shared on 27 February, with a poem by Rumi, that read: “I was dead, I came alive. I was tears, I became laughter.

“Love’s wealth arrived, And I became everlasting fortune.”