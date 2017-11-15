With a chart-topping album on both sides of the Atlantic and the coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, things were already going pretty great for Pink in terms of her star power in 2017.

But on Tuesday (14 November), she ticked another item off the A-list must-do list, joining the ranks of pop greats like Madonna, Elton John, Mariah Carey and the late George Michael by appearing in a Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The 11-minute sketch featured in James’s US talk show ‘The Late Late Show’ and included renditions of her tracks like ‘What About Us’ and ‘Beautiful Trauma’, as well as classics like ‘Get This Party Started’ and ‘Raise Your Glass’.