With a chart-topping album on both sides of the Atlantic and the coveted Video Vanguard Award at this year’s VMAs, things were already going pretty great for Pink in terms of her star power in 2017.
But on Tuesday (14 November), she ticked another item off the A-list must-do list, joining the ranks of pop greats like Madonna, Elton John, Mariah Carey and the late George Michael by appearing in a Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.
The 11-minute sketch featured in James’s US talk show ‘The Late Late Show’ and included renditions of her tracks like ‘What About Us’ and ‘Beautiful Trauma’, as well as classics like ‘Get This Party Started’ and ‘Raise Your Glass’.
As well as the usual harmony-heavy performances (which are either super impressive or grating depending on your opinion of James’s), there were also plenty of laughs from the pair, as Pink mocked the presenter’s dancing abilities, and lamented the fact she would never marry Jon Bon Jovi.
In the final scene, they put Pink’s theory about whether or not she could sing better upside down to the test, with predictably disastrous results (at least on James’s part).
Watch the full 11-minute segment below:
The campaign around Pink’s recently-released seventh album ‘Beautiful Trauma’ got off to a flying start, after her rousing and empowering speech from the MTV VMAs went viral, encouraging her fans - and her daughter, Willow - to embrace what makes them different.
It hasn’t been without its hiccups, though, after she was forced to speak out when comments she made on Twitter about President Donald Trump were misconstrued.