The full Glastonbury line-up is yet to be released, but Pink Floyd have become the latest act to be named as possible headliners for the festival. So far, Radiohead are the only act officially confirmed for the 2017 event, but Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Nick Mason have now addressed the possibility of a future Worthy Farm gig.

BEN STANSALL via Getty Images Nick Mason and Roger Waters

Speaking during a joint appearance at the V&A museum, the duo said they would like to perform there, but the problem might be getting David Gilmour to join them. Roger said (via the Guardian): “The last I heard, David retired… You [Nick] know David better than me.” Nick then added, “I heard he’d retired and then he seemed to unretire, so we don’t know”, before concluding: “but I don’t think [us playing] is very likely but yes I would do it given the opportunity.”

Francesco Prandoni via Getty Images David Gilmour completed a solo tour last year