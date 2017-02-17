The full Glastonbury line-up is yet to be released, but Pink Floyd have become the latest act to be named as possible headliners for the festival.
So far, Radiohead are the only act officially confirmed for the 2017 event, but Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Nick Mason have now addressed the possibility of a future Worthy Farm gig.
Speaking during a joint appearance at the V&A museum, the duo said they would like to perform there, but the problem might be getting David Gilmour to join them.
Roger said (via the Guardian): “The last I heard, David retired… You [Nick] know David better than me.”
Nick then added, “I heard he’d retired and then he seemed to unretire, so we don’t know”, before concluding: “but I don’t think [us playing] is very likely but yes I would do it given the opportunity.”
As usual, the Eavis family are being secretive when it comes to the line-up, though Emily did promise that they’re pulling out all the stops for 2017.
Speaking earlier this week, at the NME Awards, she told reporters: “We’ve got a year off next year so we’re throwing everything into this one. We’ve got twice as many bands and lots to push into this festival.”
“We’ve made a couple of bookings tonight,” she added.
So far, acts rumoured to be playing at Glastonbury 2017 include everyone from Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga, to Daft Punk.
Watch this space for the full line-up announcement...