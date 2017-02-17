All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    17/02/2017 11:42 GMT | Updated 17/02/2017 17:13 GMT

    Glastonbury 2017 Line-Up: Pink Floyd Are Latest Act Rumoured To Headline This Year’s Festival

    However, there's one small problem...

    The full Glastonbury line-up is yet to be released, but Pink Floyd have become the latest act to be named as possible headliners for the festival.

    So far, Radiohead are the only act officially confirmed for the 2017 event, but Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters and Nick Mason have now addressed the possibility of a future Worthy Farm gig.

    BEN STANSALL via Getty Images
    Nick Mason and Roger Waters

    Speaking during a joint appearance at the V&A museum, the duo said they would like to perform there, but the problem might be getting David Gilmour to join them.

    Roger said (via the Guardian): “The last I heard, David retired… You [Nick] know David better than me.”

    Nick then added, “I heard he’d retired and then he seemed to unretire, so we don’t know”, before concluding: “but I don’t think [us playing] is very likely but yes I would do it given the opportunity.”

    Francesco Prandoni via Getty Images
    David Gilmour completed a solo tour last year 

    As usual, the Eavis family are being secretive when it comes to the line-up, though Emily did promise that they’re pulling out all the stops for 2017.

    Speaking earlier this week, at the NME Awards, she told reporters: We’ve got a year off next year so we’re throwing everything into this one. We’ve got twice as many bands and lots to push into this festival.”

    “We’ve made a couple of bookings tonight,” she added.

    So far, acts rumoured to be playing at Glastonbury 2017 include everyone from Ed Sheeran and Lady Gaga, to Daft Punk.

    Watch this space for the full line-up announcement...

    26 People Who Are Doing Glastonbury Right
    MORE: uk musicglastonburymusic festivalsDavid Gilmour Pink FloydRoger WatersNick Mason

    Conversations