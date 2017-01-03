Pink shared an adorable photo of her five-year-old daughter Willow cradling her newborn brother as she saw in the New Year.

The 37-year-old singer, who gave birth to her second child Jameson on 26 December 2016, proved that Willow is pretty happy about being a big sister.

Captioning the photo of her daughter’s beaming smile, she wrote: “Happy New Year, the Harts thank you for your love,” alongside the hashtags: #newlove #newlife #newenergy #newhope #newday.

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 31, 2016 at 2:56pm PST

Pink announced she had given birth to her second child on 28 December.

She shared a photo of herself cuddling her newborn son with the caption: “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16” on Instagram.

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

The mum-of-two also shared a photo of her husband, Carey Hart, holding Jameson.

“I love my baby daddy 💙,” she wrote.

A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:46pm PST

Also on HuffPost Celebrity Babies Born In 2016 Celebrity Babies Born In 2016 1 of 45 December 2016: Joanna Page and James Thornton Joanna page announced she gave birth to her third child on Tuesday 13 December, a boy called Noah. Share this slide: Stuart Wilson via Getty Images