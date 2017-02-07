Pink has put herself in prime position for being our new favourite relatable celebrity mum after declaring she’s totally “normal” for not losing weight after giving birth.

The 37-year-old, who gave birth to her second child Jameson on 26 December, shared a selfie of herself heading into the gym.

“Day 1, let’s do this,” she wrote. “Week six post-baby and I haven’t lost any weight yet.”

But rather than worry she was behind with her workouts, she added: “Yay me, I’m normal! 😂😂😂😂”