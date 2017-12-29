All Sections
    Pink's Son Jameson Is Ready To Hit The Slopes Just Days After His First Birthday

    The video is adorable. 😍

    29/12/2017 10:32 GMT

    Pink’s son Jameson has just turned one. He has recently mastered walking and is now excited to tackle his next milestone - snowboarding.

    Jameson Moon, who celebrated his first birthday on Boxing Day, spent Thursday 28 December hitting the slopes with his father, Carey Hart, and six-year-old sister Willow, in California, US.

    Hart shared a cute video of his son on a miniature snowboard, captioning it, “The stoke is real lol.”

    A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

    Hart also shared videos and photos showing Willow’s impressive skiing skiils.

    A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

    This isn’t the first time Hart has introduced his infant son to the world of sport. 

    Back in October he shared a video of Jameson having fun at a skatepark.

    A post shared by Carey Hart (@hartluck) on

    Pink marked her son’s first birthday by sharing an adorable montage of Jameson with his doting big sister Willow.

    A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

    Conversations