Pink's Son Jameson Is Ready To Hit The Slopes Just Days After His First Birthday

Pink’s son Jameson has just turned one. He has recently mastered walking and is now excited to tackle his next milestone - snowboarding.
Jameson Moon, who celebrated his first birthday on Boxing Day, spent Thursday 28 December hitting the slopes with his father, Carey Hart, and six-year-old sister Willow, in California, US.
Hart shared a cute video of his son on a miniature snowboard, captioning it, “The stoke is real lol.”
Hart also shared videos and photos showing Willow’s impressive skiing skiils.
This isn’t the first time Hart has introduced his infant son to the world of sport.
Back in October he shared a video of Jameson having fun at a skatepark.
Pink marked her son’s first birthday by sharing an adorable montage of Jameson with his doting big sister Willow.