Pink's Son Jameson Is Ready To Hit The Slopes Just Days After His First Birthday

Pink’s son Jameson has just turned one. He has recently mastered walking and is now excited to tackle his next milestone - snowboarding.

Jameson Moon, who celebrated his first birthday on Boxing Day, spent Thursday 28 December hitting the slopes with his father, Carey Hart, and six-year-old sister Willow, in California, US.

Hart shared a cute video of his son on a miniature snowboard, captioning it, “The stoke is real lol.”