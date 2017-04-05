This Pink Star Diamond Sold For A Record-Breaking Sum That Will Make You Wince

The Pink Star, a rare and flawless diamond, sold for a record-breaking $71m (£57m) in Hong Kong yesterday.

The 59.60 karat oval-shaped stone was auctioned at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Magnificent Jewels and Jadeite sale.

Bidding started at $56 million (£45m) for the diamond which was found by De Beers at a mine in Africa in 1999.

According to the BBC, the rare-stone was bought by jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery in Hong Kong just five minutes after the bidding began.

The stone is considered to be the Largest Internally Flawless Fancy Vivid Pink diamond ever graded by the Gemological Institute of America.

The rare-find was previously sold for $83m in Geneva in 2013 but the buyer later backed out.