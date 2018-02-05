Pink has hit back at her detractors, following her performance of the American national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.
Prior to Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show, Pink opened this year’s game with a rendition of the national anthem, though some viewers suggested her voice wasn’t quite as on point as it usually is.
Others picked up on the fact that it looked like she’d been captured on camera taking chewing gum out of her mouth immediately before she began singing.
Pink has now addressed both of these claims on her official Twitter account, responding to one tweet (which has since been removed) suggesting she “sucked” with the message: “Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing our [country’s] national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch.”
She also pointed out that what she’d removed from her mouth was a throat lozenge, as she had been battling the flu, rather than chewing gum.
The ‘What About Us’ singer also retweeted a message explaining that she’d been suffering from the flu in the lead-up to her performance, as well as posting a message of thanks to those who’d been wishing her well.
Meanwhile, Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show was probably the most divisive in recent years, particularly after the spectaculars put on when Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and Katy Perry have taken to the stage.
Despite much speculation, Janet Jackson confirmed on Sunday morning (4 February) that she would not be putting in an appearance, though JT did pay tribute to Prince, who is synonymous with Minneapolis, where the football game took place.