Pink has hit back at her detractors, following her performance of the American national anthem at this year’s Super Bowl.

Prior to Justin Timberlake’s Halftime Show, Pink opened this year’s game with a rendition of the national anthem, though some viewers suggested her voice wasn’t quite as on point as it usually is.

Others picked up on the fact that it looked like she’d been captured on camera taking chewing gum out of her mouth immediately before she began singing.