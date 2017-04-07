Now that spring has truly sprung, it’s time to retire our darker mauves and blacks in favour of lighter shades.

According to Pinterest’s latest findings, data has shown the most pinned polish of the year is Topless & Barefoot by Essie.

We think a light shade is ideal for those of us that don’t like (or can’t find the time) to constantly top up our polish on a daily basis.

And natural shades look set on becoming a firm favourite as the hue easily coordinates with a spring colour palette.