Pinterest has announced the winners of its inaugural UK style awards, based on the extensive data collected from the millions of Pinterest users across the nation.
The awards celebrate the best shoppable British fashion and beauty brands on Pinterest.
The shortlist comprised of 13 categories, from which winners were chosen by members of the Pinterest UK editorial team, as well as industry leaders like Victoria Magrath of Inthefrow, beauty vlogger Patricia Bright, influencer and entrepreneur Oliver Proudlock, Grazia’s Executive Director Charlie Miller and Remi Afolabi of Hands of Style.
Full list of the Best of UK Style Awards Winners and Runners Up:
Best For Coats
WINNING BRAND: Zara
RUNNER-UP: Monki
Best For Knitwear
WINNING BRAND: COS
RUNNER-UP: Lazy Oaf
Best For Denim
WINNING BRAND: Topshop
RUNNER-UP: All Saints
Best For Dresses
WINNING BRAND: ASOS
RUNNER-UP: TOAST
Best For Accessories
WINNING BRAND: Net-a-Porter
RUNNER-UP: Not On The High Street
Best For Footwear
WINNING BRAND: & Other Stories
RUNNER-UP: New Look
Best For Closet Classics
WINNING BRAND: ASOS
RUNNER-UP: People Tree
Best For Luxury Lust-Haves
WINNING BRAND: Matches Fashion
RUNNER-UP: Alexander McQueen
Best For Eyes
WINNING BRAND: Charlotte Tilbury
RUNNER-UP: Spectrum Collections
Best For Lip Products:
WINNING BRAND: Mac
RUNNER-UP: Soap & Glory
Best For Skincare
WINNING BRAND: Clinique
RUNNER-UP: The Body Shop
Best For Hair Products
WINNING BRAND: Bleach London
RUNNER-UP: Lush
Best For Men’s Grooming
WINNING BRAND: Molton Brown
RUNNER-UP: Penhaligon’s