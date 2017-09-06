Pinterest has announced the winners of its inaugural UK style awards, based on the extensive data collected from the millions of Pinterest users across the nation.

The awards celebrate the best shoppable British fashion and beauty brands on Pinterest.

The shortlist comprised of 13 categories, from which winners were chosen by members of the Pinterest UK editorial team, as well as industry leaders like Victoria Magrath of Inthefrow, beauty vlogger Patricia Bright, influencer and entrepreneur Oliver Proudlock, Grazia’s Executive Director Charlie Miller and Remi Afolabi of Hands of Style.

Pinterest

Full list of the Best of UK Style Awards Winners and Runners Up:

Best For Coats

WINNING BRAND: Zara

Best For Knitwear

WINNING BRAND: COS

Best For Denim

WINNING BRAND: Topshop

Best For Dresses

WINNING BRAND: ASOS

Best For Accessories

Best For Footwear

Best For Closet Classics

WINNING BRAND: ASOS

Best For Luxury Lust-Haves

WINNING BRAND: Matches Fashion

Best For Eyes

WINNING BRAND: Charlotte Tilbury

Best For Lip Products:

WINNING BRAND: Mac

Best For Skincare

WINNING BRAND: Clinique

Best For Hair Products

WINNING BRAND: Bleach London

Best For Men’s Grooming

WINNING BRAND: Molton Brown