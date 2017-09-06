STYLE

Pinterest Announces Its First Ever UK Style Awards Winners

Can you guess who won the award for 'closet classics'?

06/09/2017 11:09
Patricia Ekall Style Writer

Pinterest has announced the winners of its inaugural UK style awards, based on the extensive data collected from the millions of Pinterest users across the nation. 

The awards celebrate the best shoppable British fashion and beauty brands on Pinterest.

The shortlist comprised of 13 categories, from which winners were chosen by members of the Pinterest UK editorial team, as well as industry leaders like Victoria Magrath of Inthefrow, beauty vlogger Patricia Bright, influencer and entrepreneur Oliver Proudlock, Grazia’s Executive Director Charlie Miller and Remi Afolabi of Hands of Style.  

Pinterest

Full list of the Best of UK Style Awards Winners and Runners Up:

Best For Coats

WINNING BRAND: Zara

RUNNER-UP: Monki 

Best For Knitwear

WINNING BRAND: COS

RUNNER-UP: Lazy Oaf

Best Coat Winner, Pinterest Style Awards 

Best For Denim

WINNING BRAND: Topshop

RUNNER-UP: All Saints

Best For Dresses

WINNING BRAND: ASOS

RUNNER-UP: TOAST

Best for denim: TOPSHOP

Best For Accessories

WINNING BRAND: Net-a-Porter

RUNNER-UP: Not On The High Street 

Best For Footwear

WINNING BRAND: & Other Stories

RUNNER-UP: New Look

Best For Closet Classics

WINNING BRAND: ASOS

RUNNER-UP: People Tree

Best for Accessories: Net-A-Porter

Best For Luxury Lust-Haves

WINNING BRAND: Matches Fashion

RUNNER-UP: Alexander McQueen

Best For Eyes

WINNING BRAND: Charlotte Tilbury

RUNNER-UP: Spectrum Collections

Best For Lip Products:

WINNING BRAND: Mac

RUNNER-UP: Soap & Glory

Best for luxury lust-haves: Matches Fashion

Best For Skincare

WINNING BRAND: Clinique

RUNNER-UP: The Body Shop

 

Best For Hair Products

WINNING BRAND: Bleach London

RUNNER-UP: Lush

Best For Men’s Grooming

WINNING BRAND: Molton Brown

RUNNER-UP: Penhaligon’s

Best for skincare: Clinique

