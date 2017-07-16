All Sections
    16/07/2017 15:33 BST | Updated 17/07/2017 12:20 BST

    Pippa Middleton Looks Lovely In A Tiered Floral Dress For The Wimbledon Final

    Bloomin' lovely 🌸

    Pippa Middleton looked lovely in a delicate floral dress as she attended the men’s singles final of Wimbledon

    The newly-wed was accompanied by her mother Carole Middleton and brother, James Middleton in London on Sunday 16 July as she took to the stands to watch Roger Federer play Croatia’s Marin Čilić. 

    Wearing a white tiered floral dress by Weekend Max Mara paired with a green Tory Burch bag and tan wedges, she looked incredibly chic. 

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Carole Middleton, Pippa Middleton and James Middleton attend day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England. 

    It’s the fourth time Middleton has attended the annual grand slam over the past 2 weeks.

    HGL via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon. on July 16, 2017 in London, England.
    HGL via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon. on July 16, 2017 in London, England.
    HGL via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon. on July 16, 2017 in London, England. 
    HGL via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton & James Middleton seen arriving for day thirteen at The Championships at Wimbledon on July 16, 2017 in London, England. 
    Karwai Tang via Getty Images
    Carole Middleton and Pippa Middleton attend day 13 of Wimbledon 2017 on July 16, 2017 in London, England.

    Conversations