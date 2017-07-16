Pippa Middleton looked lovely in a delicate floral dress as she attended the men’s singles final of Wimbledon.
The newly-wed was accompanied by her mother Carole Middleton and brother, James Middleton in London on Sunday 16 July as she took to the stands to watch Roger Federer play Croatia’s Marin Čilić.
Wearing a white tiered floral dress by Weekend Max Mara paired with a green Tory Burch bag and tan wedges, she looked incredibly chic.
It’s the fourth time Middleton has attended the annual grand slam over the past 2 weeks.