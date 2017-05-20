The Duchess of Cambridge’s sister Pippa Middleton will marry her millionaire groom James Matthews today at an event dubbed the society wedding of the year. The couple will say their vows in a picturesque Berkshire church before a congregation which will include the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and other close family and friends. The event is likely to see hundreds of royal fans, press and public descend on the quiet village of Englefield, near Reading, which is home to St Mark’s Church, where the ceremony will take place.

PA Wire/PA Images Pippa Middleton will marry James Matthews today in an event dubbed the society wedding of the year

Details of the wedding service, reception and celebrations have been kept under wraps by organisers but there has been speculation in the press the day will cost Pippa’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton hundreds of thousands of pounds. An expensive glass marquee is believed to have been hired for the event, as have vintage cars and modern prestige vehicles - and posh portable toilets. Reports suggest it will be a lavish affair, with a nod to the groom’s Scottish connections included in his outfit, entertainment and the food, with haggis on the menu along with Scottish lamb and whisky, while there will also be a piper and a Spitfire flypast. The young royals George and Charlotte will play starring roles as a page boy and bridesmaid, while royal watchers will be waiting to see if Harry brings his American actress girlfriend Meghan Markle. Kate’s controversial uncle, Gary Goldsmith, who was a guest at the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s 2011 wedding, is also said to be attending.

PA Wire/PA Images Members of the public arrive ahead of the wedding of the Duchess of Cambridge's sister at St Mark's church in Englefield, Berkshire

James’s brother Spencer Matthews, a reality TV star who was a regular in the show Made In Chelsea, is likely to be best man. But Matthews’s girlfriend, reality TV star Vogue Williams, will not be attending due to a “prior engagement”, her spokesman said, adding she “wishes Pippa and James all the best on their special day”. Security is expected to be tight with several senior royals attending, guarded as usual by Scotland Yard royalty protection officers. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “We are not prepared to discuss matters of security.”

Neil Mockford via Getty Images The glass marquee which will be used for the wedding reception of Middleton and Matthews