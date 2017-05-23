Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s outfits were as gorgeous as you’d expect at their aunt Pippa Middleton’s wedding.

The page boy getups and bridesmaid dresses were made by Spanish clothing designer Pepa & Co, a brand the Duchess has shopped from before.

Founder Pepa wrote on Instagram after the wedding: “Huge congratulations to Pippa and James, a truly special day!

“It was such an honour for me to be part of it all. I will always have fond memories of this project, and feel so lucky to have designed these outfits for the most adorable and sweet group of children.”