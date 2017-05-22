All Sections
    22/05/2017 12:37 BST

    Pippa Middleton's Wedding: The Bride's 'Something Old' Was An Accessory We've All Seen Before

    Something old, something new... 💕

    Pippa Middleton opted to keep in line with the wedding tradition of ‘something old, something new...’ by wearing the same pair of diamond earrings that she wore as a bridesmaid for the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding to Prince William in 2011

    Middleton’s ears were adorned with the Robinson Pelham earrings for the second time, as she married James Matthews at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday 20 May. 

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton leaves St Mark's Church after her wedding on 20 May 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
    Samir Hussein via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton wears the Robinson Pelham earrings for the marriage of Their Royal Highnesses Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011 in London, England.

    Opting for a wedding dress designed by Giles Deacon - which had a simple high neck and made from beautiful guipure lace - Middleton paired the earrings with a long veil and simple tiara.

    UK Press Pool via Getty Images
    Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church on 20 May 2017 in Englefield Green, England. 

    The Duchess picked a pair of stunning morganite Special Editions earrings by Kiki McDonough as part of her rose pink ensemble by Alexander McQueen

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on 20 May 2017 in Englefield Green, England. 

