Pippa Middleton opted to keep in line with the wedding tradition of ‘something old, something new...’ by wearing the same pair of diamond earrings that she wore as a bridesmaid for the Duchess of Cambridge’s wedding to Prince William in 2011.

Middleton’s ears were adorned with the Robinson Pelham earrings for the second time, as she married James Matthews at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, on Saturday 20 May.