The unlikely duo have been announced as judges on the Saturday night series, which will see rival musical groups facing-off against each other.

Choir master Gareth Malone is teaming up with Kelis (yup, the one of ‘Milkshake’ fame) to head up the BBC’s new talent show, ‘Pitch Battle’ .

The pair will be joined by a different guest judge each week, and those that have signed up so far include Will Young, Seal, Joe Jonas, Chaka Khan and Bebe Rexha.

‘Pitch Battle’ will also be fronted by former ‘Great British Bake Off’ presenter Mel Giedroyc, fresh from her stint at the helm of Gary Barlow’s talent show ‘Let It Shine’.

In a statement, Kelis said: “It’s kind of nice when things come full circle. I started singing in the choir as a child so it’s always been something special to me. Now here I am 20 years later as a judge on ‘Pitch Battle’.”

Mel added: “I am soooo excited to be presenting this new show and ‘PB’ will definitely be bringing some cracking music into people’s living rooms every Saturday!

“Not only are we going to be joined by some brilliant groups and megastar judges each week but to top it all off my old mucker the original twisted choir starter Gareth Malone will be there too. What a combo!”