All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    18/01/2017 12:27 GMT | Updated 18/01/2017 12:43 GMT

    Disney Reveals That Every Pixar Film Is Linked, And This Incredible Easter Egg Video Proves It

    How did we miss these?

    Many film fans have have often questioned whether all of the Pixar films are connected in some way, and now the theory has been proved - by Disney themselves.

    In an incredible video shared on the official ‘Toy Story’ Facebook page, the movie giant has basically confirmed that all of the Pixar characters live in the same universe.

    The two-and-a-half-minute clip features every Pixar movie made to date, and reveals where to find the Easter eggs in each film.

    Pixar
    Can you spot the link?

    So there’s a ‘Toy Story 3’ reference in ‘Up’ and two ‘Monsters Inc’ characters even appear in ‘Brave’, albeit in a slightly different form.

    But how many have you spotted over the years? Prepare to have your mind blown in the video above.

    Disney Villains Celebrity Lookalikes
    MORE:ukfilmfinding nemobravetoy storyEaster eggPixarmonsters incwall-eAnimation (Movies)

    Conversations