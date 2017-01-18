Many film fans have have often questioned whether all of the Pixar films are connected in some way, and now the theory has been proved - by Disney themselves.
In an incredible video shared on the official ‘Toy Story’ Facebook page, the movie giant has basically confirmed that all of the Pixar characters live in the same universe.
The two-and-a-half-minute clip features every Pixar movie made to date, and reveals where to find the Easter eggs in each film.
So there’s a ‘Toy Story 3’ reference in ‘Up’ and two ‘Monsters Inc’ characters even appear in ‘Brave’, albeit in a slightly different form.
But how many have you spotted over the years? Prepare to have your mind blown in the video above.