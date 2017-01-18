Many film fans have have often questioned whether all of the Pixar films are connected in some way, and now the theory has been proved - by Disney themselves.

In an incredible video shared on the official ‘Toy Story’ Facebook page, the movie giant has basically confirmed that all of the Pixar characters live in the same universe.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip features every Pixar movie made to date, and reveals where to find the Easter eggs in each film.