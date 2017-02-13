If you have the urge to take your partner’s love for pizza to a whole new level, now you can, with this one-of-a-kind diamond ‘en-crust-ed’ pizza slice engagement ring.
Domino’s created the 22-carat gold ring especially for Valentine’s Day and naturally, it comes in its own mini cardboard delivery box,
Fancy starting your journey to “I dough” with the world’s cheesiest engagement ring? (Sorry, we’ll stop with the puns now).
Well, there’s only one in existence and Domino’s are running a competition to find it an owner. Full details of how to enter are available on the pizza chain’s Facebook page