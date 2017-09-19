From dairy-free Baileys to the new vegan options at Veggie Pret, retailers are finally making it easier for vegans to enjoy good food and drink.
Now, Pizza Hut is getting in on the action with a trial of vegan cheese pizzas.
Needless to say, vegans are pretty excited about it.
Pizza Hut has confirmed that trials of vegan cheese toppings will be launching from 11 October, but sadly the pizza will not be available in all stores.
You’ll need to head down to Bluewater, Canterbury, Chatham, Crawley or Thanet in order to get in on the action.
Nevertheless, the news has gone down well with vegans on Twitter.
With more than half a million people in the UK now following a vegan diet, we wouldn’t be surprised if Pizza Hut’s vegan cheese became a permanent feature. Fingers crossed!