Plan To Renationalise Railways Will Cut Costs For Commuters, Says Labour

Renationalising the railways will cut costs for commuters, Labour has promised.

The party says its plan to bring the system into public ownership will see passengers save an average £1,014 on their season tickets a year.

Rail costs have risen by 27.1% over the last seven years and Labour says a decision by the Tories to cap fares at the Retail Price Index rather than the Consumer Price Index means inflation is over-estimated and consumers pay more.

It has promised to cap prices at the Consumer Price Index and introduce further reductions ‘as more services come into public ownership and greater savings become available’.

Shadow transport secretary Andy McDonald said: “Theresa May’s failure to commit to freezing rail fares shows just how out of touch they are.