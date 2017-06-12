A China Eastern flight bound for Shanghai was forced to declare a mid-air emergency and turn back to Sydney after a gaping hole appeared in one of its engines. The plane, an Airbus A330-200 twin jet, landed safely late on Sunday and there were no injuries, said an airline spokesman. “The crew observed the abnormal situation of the left engine and decided to return to Sydney airport immediately. All passengers and crew members were landed safely,” she said.

Tonight's China Eastern A330 Sydney (SYD) to Shanghai (PVG). Flight MU736. Soon after TKOF RW 34L. A330-200 with 2 x RR Trent 772B-60. pic.twitter.com/PWpSpuTy23 — Flight (@flightorg) June 11, 2017

Photographs on social media showed a large gash well over a meter long in the casing of the left engine. The Australia Transport Safety Bureau was starting an investigation and an update would normally be available within a month but could come sooner if a “more serious issue” was identified in its early stages, a spokesman said. A spokeswoman for Rolls-Royce, which manufactured the plane’s Trent 700 series engines, said in a statement: “We are aware of the incident and will be working closely with our customer and relevant partners to understand the cause of the issue.”

Jason Reed / Reuters The aircraft on the tarmac at Sydney after returning to make an emergency landing

An Airbus spokesman said the company was in contact with Rolls-Royce to determine what occurred, and it would support the investigation into the incident. Professor Jason Middleton, an aviation expert at the University of New South Wales in Sydney, said it appeared that the engine cowling had been ripped away forward of the main compressor blade. “When one of these things happens you often don’t know how the damage began. It could have begun from loose screws,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp News.

China Eastern Airlines plane forced back to Sydney after large hole develops in engine https://t.co/vx5JIO08xv pic.twitter.com/z0DqOYNogP — ABC News (@abcnews) June 11, 2017