    06/03/2017 14:55 GMT

    9 Illustrations That Perfectly Summarise What It's Like Being A Woman

    So relatable.

    Women constantly face endless (and often unrealistic) expectations: whether that’s wearing ridiculously uncomfortable lacy underwear to look ‘sexy’ or having to constantly shave their legs ‘just in case’.

    One person who’s way over conforming to societal beauty standards and stereotypes is 25-year-old illustrator Prudence, who has her own (incredibly relatable) take on being a woman in 2017.  

    Basically, in Prudence’s world, it’s okay to eat all of the pasta and dance like your dad. And we’re all about that. 

    Here’s her take on wearing lingerie...

     

    On dancing...

     

    On portion size..

     

    On hygiene...

     

    On showering...

     

    On food...

     

    On love...

     

    On periods...

     

    And on being sexy.

    Prudence, you’ve nailed it. 

