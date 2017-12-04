Footage Of Cow Chewing Plastic Net On Scottish Beach Highlights Tragic Reality Of Ocean Pollution

When 29-year-old Cal Major set off to paddleboard around a remote Scottish island, she was prepared for choppy waters and a possible downpour or two. It hadn’t crossed her mind, however, that she would have to cope with the heartbreaking scene of a helpless cow chewing for at least 30 minutes on a half-swallowed plastic fishing net.

The cow eventually managed to bring the net back up. But, as Major points out in the video she recorded of the experience, it’s only a matter of time before that cow, or one of the other animals on the beach, finds “another tasty bit of fishing net”. It’s predicted there will be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050 unless we stop producing so much of it. “It’s not just the animals out in the oceans that are affected by this stuff,” says Major, “it’s everything.” As a diver who has witnessed coral reef destruction first hand, Major says she has always been passionate about the oceans. It was only when she moved to the south-west of England and started surfing regularly two years ago, however, that she realised how widespread the problem of marine plastics pollution really was. “I just kept thinking how completely ludicrous it all was,” Major, who is also a vet, told HuffPost. “I realised I had to find a way to show people not just what was happening but also the solutions.” After paddleboarding round the Cornish coast, collecting thousands of plastic bottles en route (“they float so they’re easy to do something about,” she says), Major set off earlier this year for a 12-day adventure covering more than 200 miles around the Scottish island of Skye. During the day she collected marine plastics, filming her experiences as she went. At night she camped on whichever beach she’d reached. Despite being uninhabited, these beaches were covered in bottle tops, packaging and other plastic debris that had washed up onto the shore.

Cal Major Cal Major with some of the plastic litter she collected on the Isle of Skye. Look closely and you'll spot more in the distance