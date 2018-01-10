'No Plastic' Shoppers Should Get Express Queues In Supermarkets, Says Theresa May

Shoppers who shun plastic packaging could skip busy supermarket queues under proposals put forward by Theresa May.

As part of a drive to eradicate single-use plastic items completely from the UK, the Government will urge shops to introduce ‘plastic-free’ checkouts to encourage customers to think twice about additional packaging.

The Prime Minister will use a speech on Thursday to call for the end of all avoidable plastic waste by 2042, and as well as the supermarket queue reforms will announce extending the plastic bag charge to all shops in England – not just larger outlets.

Since being introduced in 2015, the 5p charge has seen an estimated 9million fewer bags used by shoppers in the UK.

The Government is also investigating introducing a ‘takeaway tax’ on single-use plastic items, such as food containers.

Labour called Tory attempts to rebrand themselves as friends of the environment “cynical”, and attacked the Government’s record on air quality and climate change targets.

Greenpeace said the plastics plan “lacks urgency, detail and bite.”

Launching the 25 Year Environment Plan, May is expected to say: “We look back in horror at some of the damage done to our environment in the past and wonder how anyone could have thought that, for example, dumping toxic chemicals, untreated, into rivers was ever the right thing to do.

“In years to come, I think people will be shocked at how today we allow so much plastic to be produced needlessly.

“In the UK alone, the amount of single-use plastic wasted every year would fill 1,000 Royal Albert Halls.

“This plastic is ingested by dozens of species of marine mammals and over 100 species of sea birds, causing immense suffering to individual creatures and degrading vital habitats. 1 million birds, and over 100,000 other sea mammals and turtles die every year from eating and getting tangled in plastic waste. One in three fish caught in the English Channel contains pieces of plastic.

“This truly is one of the great environmental scourges of our time.

“Today I can confirm that the UK will demonstrate global leadership. We must reduce the demand for plastic, reduce the number of plastics in circulation and improve our recycling rates.

“To tackle it we will take action at every stage of the production and consumption of plastic.”