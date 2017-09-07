In the last 24 hours both Kim Kardashian and Frankie Bridge have ditched their naturally-dark hair to see if (platinum) blondes really do have more fun.

There’s nothing like a change in the seasons to make us all think about switching up our appearance.

Long gone is beachy hair and tanned skin, now we’re here for autumnal eyeshadows and hair that doesn’t tangle as soon as we put a scarf on.

But it seems that for autumn 2017, the standout look is going to have us reaching for the peroxide hair dye.

Kardashian took the start of NYFW as the perfect opportunity to ask long-time hairdresser Chris Appleton to return her to the almost silvery, white hair that we first saw back in February 2015.

For 21 days, the mother-of-two went blonde, only to quickly change it back to black, and since then she has often posted on social media about whether to re-live the (fairly short) experience.

Then in March she tried again, only with a wig this time.

But Appleton confirmed that this time round it is indeed the real deal.

Frankie Bridge has also joined the blonde-brigade (and gone for the chop at the same time) mixing up her trademark pixie haircut.

Sharing a picture on a mum’s night out with former ‘Made In Chelsea’ star Binky Felstead, Bridge delighted fans with her new hair colour.

Bridge and Kardashian are the latest celebrities to reach for the icy-blonde dye in 2017, after Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Zoe Kravitz, gave it a go earlier this year.

