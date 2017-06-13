Sony kicked off their E3 2017 with a huge raft of new game announcements and trailers at a packed PlayStation Briefing.

Leading the charge was a brand-new Spider-Man game that looks like it could join the elite group of comic book video games that are actually really good.

Insomniac

As well as brand-new IP, PlayStation also unveiled the first piece of DLC for Horizon Zero Dawn titled The Frozen Wilds.

While there’s not much to go on in the trailer, know that it’s as pretty as the original game and if it’s even half as good you’re going to be happy.

Next up was a brand-new trailer for God of War, the latest sequel in PlayStation’s blockbuster franchise.

Sony

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy also got a major new trailer that showcased Naughty Dog’s continual skill for making game worlds that look about as real as they come.

A new trailer for the highly-anticipated Destiny 2 also gave players a surprise by finally revealing the face of the game’s villain Ghaul while a new trailer for Call of Duty: WWII showed off the game’s visceral combat.

What Sony’s E3 press briefing lacked in hardware (Xbox One X we’re looking at you) it more than made up for with the sheer number of titles announced. In addition to a dizzying array of PlayStation 4 titles the company also showed off a number of PlayStation VR titles including a Elder Scrolls: Skyrim VR.

While the show was certainly bombastic it was missing two notable games that were expected to make an appearance: The Last of Us Part 2 and Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2.

