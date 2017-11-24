Please Don't Think I'm Sexually Repressed Just Because I'm A Muslim Woman

When film producer Sheila Nortley adopted the hijab, she found that many people had preconceptions of what it means to be a Muslim woman. In this vlog for HuffPost UK, she discusses what sexuality means to her as a Muslim woman and why we must try an separate culture from religion to truly understand Islam.

Sheila Nortley has written and produced several internationally award-winning productions including Zion, Victim and feature film David is Dying. Her short film ‘Illegal Activity’ was screened at Warner Bros, Google Headquarters and BAFTA before launching online and going viral.