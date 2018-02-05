PA Archive/PA Images

Labour MPs have lined up to urge the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to take tougher action against online and offline abuse. Speaking at the weekly meeting of the Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), Stella Creasy and John Mann both highlighted the sexist and anti-semitic harassment they and their families had endured in recent months. The PLP meeting, which also heard a string of MPs warn against ‘illegal’ interference in local council policies by the ruling NEC, saw Creasy and Mann demand tougher action against those guilty of abuse. The meeting was told that party members, including some who had been suspended, had allegedly harassed their local MP and those close to them. Other MPs raised the alleged harassment received by Haringey Council’s outgoing leader Claire Kober, who this weekend revealed she’d been subjected to stalking threats, intimidation and sexist and anti-semitic abuse.

PA Archive/PA Images Labour MP John Mann

The MPs spoke ahead of a speech by Theresa May on Tuesday, in which the Prime Minister was set to warn that “intimidation and aggression” on social media is coarsening public debate, deterring people from participating in politics and threatening British democracy. Creasy made an impassioned plea for action as she detailed how she and her family had been targeted for over 20 months and demanded to know why the party had allowed suspended members to continue with misconduct. At least three prominent cases of alleged anti-semitism, including Ken Livingstone’s case, have been investigated for months by the party’s National Constitutional Committee (NCC) and have yet to be resolved. Mann, who chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Anti-Semitism, has received heavy abuse since he appeared on the BBC’s Question Time last week. Party general secretary Iain McNicol explained that anyone suspended was still expected to conform with party standards on conduct.

PA Wire/PA Images Theresa May is unveiling new transparency plans to combat social media abuse