Body Positive Activist Recreates The Kardashian/Jenner Calvin Klein Ad

Four plus size models have recreated the Kardashian/Jenner ‘Our Family. #MyCalvins’ advert to send a message to Calvin Klein about the lack of body diversity in its campaigns.
Body positive activist Diana Sirokai,who is known for speaking out about the lack of representation of plus size women in fashion campaigns, shared the image with the hashtag #OurBodies.
Sirokai told Mic: “I hope these recreations will change the fashion world and [that] brands like Calvin Klein will use different types of models for their campaigns... we need it!”
Sirokai recreated the image with fellow models, Tammy B, Daisy Christina and Denise Mercedes.
Mercedes was asked by a fan where she got her plus size Calvins for the shoot, to which she replied: “They don’t have them in plus sizes. They just go up to large but they have really good stretch.”
HuffPost UK has contacted Calvin Klein for comment and will update this article upon their response.