Body Positive Activist Recreates The Kardashian/Jenner Calvin Klein Ad

Four plus size models have recreated the Kardashian/Jenner ‘Our Family. #MyCalvins’ advert to send a message to Calvin Klein about the lack of body diversity in its campaigns.

Body positive activist Diana Sirokai,who is known for speaking out about the lack of representation of plus size women in fashion campaigns, shared the image with the hashtag #OurBodies.

Sirokai told Mic: “I hope these recreations will change the fashion world and [that] brands like Calvin Klein will use different types of models for their campaigns... we need it!”