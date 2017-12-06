PM Vows To Contact Trump As Fears Mount Over US Embassy Move To Jerusalem

Theresa May has vowed to speak to Donald Trump amid reports he plans to formally recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel by moving the US embassy there.

The Prime Minister made it clear during PMQs in the House of Commons that Britain will not follow suit if the US President presses ahead with the controversial move.

He is expected to reverse decades of US foreign policy by shifting the American embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the holy city in an announcement on Wednesday.

The planned move has already sparked protests in Palestine, while a chorus of voices have warned Trump the US appearing to abandon neutrality in the Middle East cause further unrest in the volatile region.

May said: “I’m intending to speak to President Trump about this matter. But, our position has not changed.”

US officials have said the president will declare on Wednesday that he is to start the process of moving the country’s embassy to the holy city.

May underlined the UK would not alter its position that Jerusalem should eventually form a shared capital for Israelis and Palestinians as part of a two-state solution.