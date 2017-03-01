As a former Labour Party worker and one of the country’s top political comedians, you would think nothing would surprise Matt Forde anymore when it comes to the Commons.

But while watching Prime Minster’s Questions at Huff Post HQ today, Forde nearly choked on the pizza we used to entice him as he watched the drama unfold.

Theresa May’s bizarre pronunciation of “incredible” as she mocked Labour provoked an expletive-ridden reaction from Forde, but luckily he managed to regain control so the interview could continue.

Forde joined Labour when he was 15, and after working for the party while in his twenties turned his hand to stand-up comedy.

His appearances on Have I Got News For You, Russell Howard’s Good News and a series of nationwide tours led to him being given his own show on Dave: Unspun with Matt Forde.

The show returns for its second series tonight at 10pm, and ahead of its launch he joined Huff Post UK to watch PMQs, perform some of his very best impressions and give his views on the state of modern politics.