Theresa May slapped down her Chancellor today by promising to spend cash now in preparation for a Brexit ‘no deal’ – just hours after Philip Hammond ruled out any such splurge.

Speaking in the Commons this afternoon, the Prime Minister revealed £250million of taxpayers’ money had already been set aside to help departments plan for the UK leaving the EU without a trade deal.

She also announced the Treasury will soon set out how ministers can apply for extra cash to help with contingency planning.

Earlier today, Hammond told the Treasury Select Committee funds would not be handed over until “the very last moment” – despite the fact £250million has already been set aside.

At Prime Minister’s Questions shortly after the Chancellor’s appearance, May was asked to confirm “that all monies necessary will be allocated as and when required” to prepare for ‘no deal’.

May replied: “We are committing money to prepare for Brexit, including a no deal scenario.”

She added: “The Treasury has committed over £250million of new money to departments like Defra, Home Office, HMRC and DfT in this financial year for Brexit preparations, and in some cases departments will need to spend money before the relevant legislation has gone through the House.

“I can tell the House that the Treasury will write to departments and the Public Accounts Committee explaining this process shortly.

“So, where money needs to be spent, it will be spent.”

After Prime Minister’s Questions, a No 10 spokesman twice declined to answer if May’s announcement was a contradiction of Hammond’s position.