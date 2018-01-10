Theresa May was left red-faced today for attacking a Labour MP for not being in the Commons – when she was actually on sick leave.

During a ding-dong battle with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over NHS funding, May began quoting an interview from Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner where she described her party’s economic plans as “shit-or-bust”.

The Prime Minister pointedly remarked that Rayner was not sitting on the opposition front bench for Prime Minister’s Questions, in a bid to further embarrass the Labour leadership.

After opposition MPs shouted back that Rayner was undergoing medical treatment, May was forced to bring her attack to a halt and apologise.

A spokesman for Jeremy Corbyn said he believed the Tory whips were told about Rayner’s week-long absence, but a speaking after PMQs a Conservative spokesman was “not aware” if the information had been passed on.

Addressing Corbyn this afternoon, May said: “What do we know about the Labour Party’s economic policies? Well we were told all about them from the description from the Shadow Education Secretary who I see is not in her place on the front bench today.”

After being informed that Rayner was absent on health grounds, May said: “I do apologise, I did not realise the Shadow Education Secretary was herself undergoing medical treatment.

“I apologise unreservedly for that comment.”