PMQs is usually full of twists and turns, but Prime Minister Theresa May breaking a showbiz exclusive in the midst of political debate is a move no one saw coming.
May announced to the Commons on Wednesday that Conservative MP Michael Fabricant would be appearing on the Channel 4 dating show First Dates, much to the amusement of the chamber and those watching at home.
The MP for Lichfield reacted to the big reveal with a fairly terrified look on his face, as May quipped: “What I’m not sure about is whether my honourable friend is the celebrity or the first date.”
Since his name began trending on Twitter, Fabricant has been having a lot of fun with his new found fame, retweeting articles being written about him as well as a meme of himself.
Fabricant tweeted that he can “neither confirm or deny” the news.
But Channel 4 confirmed to HuffPost UK that Fabricant would be appearing on the show as part of Stand Up to Cancer’s week of programmes.
The date of his appearance is to be announced later.