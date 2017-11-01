PMQs: Theresa May Says UK Government Will Co-Operate Fully With Mueller Investigation

The UK government will co-operate with a high-profile probe into Russian interference in the American Presidential election, Theresa May has said.

Labour MP Ben Bradshaw demanded to know at Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday whether the government “and all its agencies are co-operating fully with the Mueller investigation, or will do so if asked”.

May replied: “We take very seriously the issue of Russian intervention, or Russian attempts to intervene, in electoral processes, or in the democratic processes of any country, and we will do so for any other states that were involved in trying to intervene in any elections.

“We do of course work closely with our United States partners and I can assure him that as part of that relationship, we do co-operate with them when required.”

US President Donald Trump’s campaign manager was indicted earlier this week as part of an ongoing investigation into meddling around the 2016 election, led by the American Justice Department’s special counsel, Robert Mueller.

Documents published as part of the probe revealed a British-based Maltese academic, Professor Mifsud, apparently acted as a contact point between the Russians and George Papadopoulos, a member of Trump’s campaign team, who has admitted lying to the FBI about his dealings with the Kremlin.

Blogging for HuffPost UK, Bradshaw said the UK government could “no longer maintain its silence over Kremlin subversion of our democracy”.