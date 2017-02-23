Poachers killed two rhinos and took staff hostage in a “vicious attack” at an animal orphanage in South Africa.

Two baby rhinos, who had already lost their parents to poachers, were killed in the attack, with poachers removing their horns and leaving them to die.

The gang targeted the Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday night.

Rhino Gugu was killed instantly, with Impi having to be put down the following day due his injuries.

Both rhinos were just one week away from being dehorned and moving to the next phase of their release back to the wild.

Conservationists sometimes dehorn rhinos in order to remove the threat from poachers.