Stormzy has been celebrated in Westminster as one of the rappers “calling out Grenfell Britain in gut-wrenching prose”.

Kensington’s new MP Emma Dent Coad hailed the work of Kensington’s own “poets laureate”, which include hip hop artists Akala, AJ Tracey, Lowkey, Peaky and Potent Whisper.

She also slammed the area’s “philistine council” which, she said, “does not recognise their talent” but spent £30m over two decades on outdoor opera for an elite “minority” at Holland Park.

It comes after the catastrophic Grenfell Tower blaze claimed the lives of at least 80 of the borough’s poorest residents and the community struggles to get back on its feet.

“At times of national disaster, poet laureates are often called upon to commemorate and reflect upon events,” Labour’s Dent Coad told MPs during a Parliamentary debate on the fire.

“In North Kensington, we have our own Ben Johnsons and Alfred Lord Tennysons. Our poet laureates are Akala, AJ Tracey, Lowkey, Peaky. We have Stormzy and Potent Whisper calling out what he calls Grenfell Britain in gut-wrenching prose.

“We have poets and artists aplenty but the council does not recognise their talent.”

She went on to attack Kensington and Chelsea Council.

The authority’s new leader, Elizabeth Campbell, admitted the authority had to match words with “action” to regain trust during a BBC interview, in which she conceded she had never been inside a tower block.

Dent Coad said: “The philistine council would rather spend £30m on opera for a minority in Holland Park over 20 years.”