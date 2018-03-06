Daily Act of Feminism: Call Out Casual Sexism At Work

To celebrate International Women’s Day on 8th March, HuffPost UK is considering the practical habits you can adopt to support women in your everyday life. Read more in the series here.

It can be the small things that create the environment in which sexism grows – behaviours that go unchecked and unchallenged but make the workplace a place where women don’t thrive. “The only way to make a change, to stop these small acts, is to call it sexism and challenge it,” argues Petra Wilton, director of strategy and external affairs, for the Chartered Management Institute (CMI). “The news of President’s Club exposé shows that whilst for many years such behaviour was shrugged off as business as usual; it’s now not.”

Wilton is leading a campaign by the CMI intended to call time on casual sexism. ‘Broken Windows’, which launches today [6 March], urges everyone in the workplace to report incidences of sexism at work. It’s a response to research by the CMI which shows that 85% of women and 80% of men have witnessed gender discriminatory acts at work – and its aim is to challenge behaviours that many women will recognise. These include actions such as interrupting women in meetings, describing female colleagues as “pushy” or “shrill”, and not putting women forward for promotion on the assumption they will have children. These actions create a non-inclusive culture and prevent progress on the gender pay gap.