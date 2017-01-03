There’s nothing like appearing on a primetime quiz show to test your friendship, as two ‘Pointless’ contestants proved during Monday’s episode.

Student Sarah, who was appearing on the BBC show with fellow student Mariam, was first up and tasked with coming up with the name of a country that ended in two consonants.

Dear followers, get off to a good start to 2017 and watch the end of a friendship. Thank you #pointless. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V87JicODIA — Tartantrums (@Tartantrums) January 2, 2017

After revealing she had studied Geography A’ Level, this should have been a cinch, especially as Sarah actually lives in a country that would have been a valid - although we doubt ‘pointless’ - answer.

So what did she offer up after declaring her mind had gone blank?

‘Paris’.

‘Wrong for a number of reasons,” Richard Osman helpfully pointed out.

Needless to say Mariam was seriously unimpressed and responded with the rather glorious combination of a death stare, followed by an eye-roll, before finishing things off with a little huff.

It didn’t go unnoticed on Twitter…

When you're teammate that did A level geography thinks Paris is a country #pointless pic.twitter.com/4eoVybkj0o — Holly (@holly_m_rogers) January 2, 2017

Ahaha Paris!!!! Jesus christ 😂😂 Your mate is raging!! #pointless #awkwardjourneyhome — Georgia Williams (@Georgiiee93) January 2, 2017

Name a country ending in 2 consonants...an A Level student answer was Paris!



The future of Britain right there #pointless — Lee Clifford (@19lee85) January 2, 2017

Best eye roll on a quiz show from Mariam when her partner Sarah said Paris 😂😂😂 #pointless — CG (@ckg2150) January 2, 2017

How pissed off does the team mate of the girl on #Pointless who just gave 'Paris' as an answer for a country ending in 2 consonants look? 😂 — Philippa Fisher (@pippitydooda) January 2, 2017

Imagine being on pointless, claiming to be in geek society, being asked for a country that ends in two consonants and answering... Paris — brooketeeni (@brookehockleyx) January 2, 2017

Name a Country that ends in two consonants.? 'I did Geography A level so.....Paris ? Partner's face #comedy gold #pointless 😂 — Rebecca (@becpalin) January 2, 2017

'Paris' as a country that ends with two consonants? What backwater 'university' does this history student go to? #pointless — Charlie Pullen (@charliepullen_) January 2, 2017

Let’s hope Sarah and Mariam have moved on, it’s a new year after all.

