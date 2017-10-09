After eight years on our screens, the ‘Pointless’ set has had a makeover, as revealed by host Richard Osman on Twitter. While all of the key components - the podiums and... whatever you call that giant thing that counts down - are still there, the production team have added some snazzy new finishing touches:

New Pointless set and graphics upgrade, first peek! It looks different when the lights are on. Even the floor lights up now! pic.twitter.com/L3reMb6LhA — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2017

We know what you’re thinking - What about all of that garish purple? Well fear not, because Richard has confirmed that when filming takes place, lilac lights will still brighten the set:

It's still purple when the lights are on. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) October 9, 2017

In the years since it first began airing, ‘Pointless’ has become a firm favourite with TV fans, and a celebrity edition, which sees famous faces competing for cash for charities, also airs. Speaking back in September, Richard revealed what would happen if either he or his co-host Alexander Armstrong decided to call time on the show, admitting that he’s not sure how it would work if one of them left.

BBC The old podiums have gone

“I think that he wouldn’t leave,” he said of Alexander. “We do occasionally talk about how it might end, and it’d be nice if it did end with us both leaving together. “We are loyal to each other and we talk a lot about workloads and commitments, but we are very careful with ‘Pointless’ and we do try and nurture it. It’s given us an awful lot and we owe it a lot.”