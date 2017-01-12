‘Pointless’ Contestants Win £2,500 Prize Money With ‘Wrong Answer’

‘Pointless’ finalists always need a bit of luck on their side if they’re in with any chance of winning the jackpot, but two recent contestants on the show might have had a little more than most.

Viewers of the BBC One quiz show saw housemates Mike and Dom walk away with a share of £2500 in prize money, but some viewers think they should have gone home empty-handed.

BBC Mike and Dom knew their rugby... or did they?

The pair were tasked with naming the most obscure England, Scotland or Wales players that took part in the 2015 Rugby World Cup.

After narrowly missing out on a zero score with their first two answers, they opted for Rhys Webb as their final shot at the prize fund, which was indeed a ‘pointless’ answer.

However, some Rugby-obsessed viewers cried foul, pointing out that the player was indeed in Wales’ World Cup squad, but was injured in a pre-World Cup clash against Italy.

The 28-year-old player never stepped foot on the pitch and ended up missing the entire tournament.

‘Pointless’ host Alexander Armstrong stated that late replacements to the original squads would count as answers too, but only if they saw game-time during the tournament.

Some viewers were unimpressed, with one tweeting: “Looks like BBC have given away £2500 in prize money erroneously.

Another added: “He didn’t go! They got it wrong!!!”

A third posted: “Shame on your researchers Rhys Webb got injured in a warm up match and missed out though was named in the squad”.

Let’s just say they might have won on a technicality.

One answer we know was definitely wrong was that given by student Sarah on an episode of the show last week.

Sarah, who was appearing with fellow student Mariam, was tasked with naming of a country that ended in two consonants.

Needless to say Mariam was seriously unimpressed when Sarah offered up ‘Paris’ as her answer, and responded with the rather glorious combination of a death stare, followed by an eye-roll, before finishing things off with a little huff.

